|
26.10.2022 15:46:00
Royal Caribbean Group to hold conference call on business update and third quarter financial results
MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, November 3, 2022, to provide a business update and discuss third quarter financial results. The call will be simultaneously webcast on the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for 30 days following the call.
About Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 64 ships traveling to more than 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of September 30, 2022. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-caribbean-group-to-hold-conference-call-on-business-update-and-third-quarter-financial-results-301659998.html
SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
13.09.22
|Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Royal Caribbean Cruises a Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
27.07.22
|Ausblick: Royal Caribbean Cruises präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.22
|Bull vs. Bear: Royal Caribbean Cruises (MotleyFool)
|
02.06.22
|Why Royal Caribbean Cruises Shares Sank 25.3% in May (MotleyFool)
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Royal Caribbean Cruises legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.02.22
|Ausblick: Royal Caribbean Cruises veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
30.12.21
|US-Gesundheitsbehörde CDC warnt wegen Corona vor Kreuzfahrten (dpa-AFX)
|
27.10.21
|Ausblick: Royal Caribbean Cruises öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
|50,54
|-0,98%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: US-Börsen in Grün -- ATX legt zu -- DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
An den US-Börsen herrscht am Freitag Erholung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpft sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt seine Verluste wieder ab. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.