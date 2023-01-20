Jetzt Portfolio mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln bei BISON.-w-
20.01.2023 22:15:00

Royal Caribbean Group to hold conference call on business update, fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results

MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, to provide a business update and discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.  The call will be simultaneously webcast on the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com.  A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for 30 days following the call.

(PRNewsfoto/Royal Caribbean Group)

About Royal Caribbean Group 
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 64 ships traveling to more than 1,000 destinations around the world.  Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of December 31, 2022. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-caribbean-group-to-hold-conference-call-on-business-update-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-301727198.html

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 57,13 1,49% Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen in Grün -- ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen