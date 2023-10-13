|
13.10.2023 14:00:00
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS
MIAMI, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, October 26, 2023, to discuss the company's third quarter 2023 financial results. The call will be simultaneously webcast on the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for 30 days following the call.
About Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 64 ships traveling to more than 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of September 30, 2023. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-caribbean-group-to-hold-conference-call-on-third-quarter-2023-earnings-301956064.html
SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group
