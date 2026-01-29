Royal Caribbean Cruises Aktie
WKN: 886286 / ISIN: LR0008862868
|
29.01.2026 12:51:03
Royal Caribbean Guides Q1, FY26 Adj. EPS Above Estimates; Stock Up 9% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, vacation company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance in a range of $17.70 to $18.10 per share.
The company said it expects double-digit revenue and adjusted EPS growth in 2026, driven by 6.7 percent higher capacity, as well as anticipated yield growth.
On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $17.66 per share on revenue growth of 9.13 percent to $19.59 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
"We expect another strong year of financial performance with both revenue and earnings growing double digits, and we remain on track to achieve our Perfecta goals by 202," said Jason Liberty, Chairman and CEO.
For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.18 to $3.28 per share, based on current fuel pricing, interest rates and currency exchange rates. The Street is looking for earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter.
In Thursday's pre-market trading, RCL is trading on the NYSE at $319.00, up $26.85 or 9.19 percent.
