|
21.10.2022 02:00:14
Royal Caribbean is Working On a Huge Ship
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.They're not going to need a bigger boat.On Thursday, cruise giant Royal Caribbean unveiled plans for a new vessel, the Icon of the Seas, which will be the largest cruise ship in the world. The splashy, $2 billion ship is more than 5 times the weight of the Titanic and comes as the cruise business finds itself navigating an ocean of iceberg-size, pandemic-related debt.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!