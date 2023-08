Royal Caribbean Just Raised Earnings Guidance for the Second Time This Year. Here's Why I'm Bullish on the Stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) posted record revenue, yields, and earnings in the second quarter, the company reported at the end of July. Citing "strong and accelerated demand," a confident CEO Jason Liberty and his management team also raised full-year earnings expectations by 33%. Here's why I'm bullish on this cruise line stock. Thanks in part to a historic 2023 booking season, Royal Caribbean had already raised its earnings expectations by 40% earlier this year -- doubling its revenue yield guidance. In reference to the prior guidance hike, Liberty boasted that "it got even better since then" during the Q2 earnings call late last month. Second-quarter revenue reached a new record of $3.5 billion and net income finished at $458.8 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) landed at an all-time high of $1.2 billion. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel