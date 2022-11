Royal Caribbean Returns to Profitability. Is Now the Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) returned to profitability in the third quarter for the first time since the pandemic, but after forecasting that its fourth quarter will likely show a much larger than anticipated loss, the cruise ship operator is seeing its stock sink.The results, though, show that there remains significant pent-up demand for voyages. The second-biggest cruise line, whose stock remains 55% below the level it traded at before the COVID-19 outbreak, remains on course to return to profitability. So does that make it a good investment today? Let's see.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading