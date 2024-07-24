|
24.07.2024 17:15:00
Royal Caribbean Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week
It's been a good week for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) investors. Shares of the world's second-largest cruise line operator hit another all-time high on Tuesday. The stock that more than doubled last year is up another 32% so far in 2024. The shares are up a blistering 245% since the start of last year. Things could get even better later this week.Royal Caribbean will step up with its second-quarter results on Thursday morning. There's a lot riding on the fresh financials, but the cruise line with a fleet of 68 ships across a couple of different banners has more than just momentum on its side. Demand has never been stronger for Royal Caribbean and its peers Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH). The tailwinds are there. Let's size up Royal Caribbean's prospects heading into its quarterly update and see where the potential headwinds can shift the stock out of cruise control.A stock hitting an all-time high just before it reports earnings can be a red flag. Expectations are going to be high, but Royal Caribbean has been up to the task lately. Analysts see revenue climbing 19% to top $4 billion, just ahead of the better-than-expected 18% year-over-year growth that Carnival posted last month. They also see Royal Caribbean's net income soaring 51% to $2.75 a share, a figure that keeps inching higher. Wall Street pros were modeling a second-quarter profit of just $2.37 a share three months earlier.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
