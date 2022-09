Royal Caribbean Stock Is Surging. Is It a Buy or a Sunken Ship?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a long and painful pandemic for the cruise industry, the recovery for Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) continues. More than a year has passed since the COVID-19 pandemic kept it docked for 16 months.And amid this comeback, revenue continues to grow as more passengers return to the seas. Additionally, its stock bounced back significantly from the June lows and maintained some of its gains even as the market turned negative. Still, the question for investors is whether this means they should buy the cruise line stock or stay on the sidelines.In the post-pandemic cruise industry, Royal Caribbean maintains a hold in the cruise ship market. At the end of 2021, 24% of all cruise passengers sailed on a Royal Caribbean ship. This was second only to Carnival Cruise Lines, which claimed 42% of the passenger volume.Continue reading