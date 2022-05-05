05.05.2022 14:45:05

Royal Caribbean Targets Net Profit In H2

(RTTNews) - While reporting first-quarter results on Thursday, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) said the Group expects a return to net profit for the second half of 2022. The Group noted that it continues to make progress towards profitability with operating cash flow only slightly negative in March and turning positive in April.

By the end of the first quarter of 2022, Royal Caribbean Group had returned 54 out of 62 ships to operations across its five brands, representing close to 90% of worldwide fleet capacity. It expects to return the full fleet to operations before the summer season of 2022. For 2023, all quarters are currently booked within historical ranges at record pricing, the Group said.

The company reported adjusted net loss of $1.2 billion or $4.57 per share for the first quarter compared to a adjusted net loss of $1.1 billion or $4.44 per share, last year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $4.47, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net loss for the first quarter was $1.2 billion or $4.58 per share compared to a net loss of $1.1 billion or $4.66 per share, last year.

Total revenues increased to $1.06 billion from $42.01 million, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $1.15 billion in revenue.

Shares of Royal Caribbean were down 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 69,20 -2,33% Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Steigende Rezessionsangst: ATX stabil - DAX verliert - Asiatische Börsen überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert nach einem freundlichen Handelsstart kaum verändert. Auch der DAX verliert am Freitag erneut. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen