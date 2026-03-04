Farmer Brothers Aktie
WKN: 873769 / ISIN: US3076751086
|
04.03.2026 15:46:11
Royal Cup Coffee And Tea To Buy Farmer Bros For $1.29/Share In All-Cash Deal
(RTTNews) - Royal Cup Coffee and Tea, Wednesday announced an agreement to acquire Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) for a purchase price of $1.29 per share in an all-cash transaction.
The transaction is expected to expand Royal Cup's national reach and strengthen its capabilities across foodservice and retail channels. It will also enhance Royal Cup's ability to deliver integrated beverage solutions.
Royal Cup CEO Chip Wann, commented, "This transaction will allow Royal Cup and Farmer Brothers to combine our complementary capabilities and build a more resilient national organization with the infrastructure and products necessary to better support our growing customer base across multiple channels."
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.
Currently, FARM is trading at $1.51 on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Farmer Brothers CoShs
|
12.02.26
|Ausblick: Farmer Brothers öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.11.25
|Ausblick: Farmer Brothers stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.09.25
|Ausblick: Farmer Brothers stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Farmer Brothers CoShs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Farmer Brothers CoShs
|1,03
|-18,25%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in Nahost: ATX im Plus -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt seine Gewinne im Handelsverlauf wieder ab. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierten die positiven Vorzeichen.