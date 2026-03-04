Royal Cup Coffee And Tea To Buy Farmer Bros For $1.29/Share In All-Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Royal Cup Coffee and Tea, Wednesday announced an agreement to acquire Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) for a purchase price of $1.29 per share in an all-cash transaction.

The transaction is expected to expand Royal Cup's national reach and strengthen its capabilities across foodservice and retail channels. It will also enhance Royal Cup's ability to deliver integrated beverage solutions.

Royal Cup CEO Chip Wann, commented, "This transaction will allow Royal Cup and Farmer Brothers to combine our complementary capabilities and build a more resilient national organization with the infrastructure and products necessary to better support our growing customer base across multiple channels."

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

Currently, FARM is trading at $1.51 on the Nasdaq.