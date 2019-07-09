|
09.07.2019 19:33:00
Royal Dutch Shell plc: Holdings in Company
LONDON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B)
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
The Capital Group Companies, Inc ("CGC")
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Los Angeles, CA 90071, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
5 July 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
8 July 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
% of voting rights
Total of both in %
Total number of
Resulting situation
4.9875
0.0000%
4.9875%
8,069,121,205
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
5.0087%
0.0000%
5.0087%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
A Ordinary
GB00B03MLX29
52,433,535
0.6498%
A ADR
US7802592060
12,420,522
0.1539%
B Ordinary
GB00B03MM408
176,144,584
2.1829%
B ADR
US7802591070
161,449,898
2.008%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
402,448,539
4.9875%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or
Number of
% of voting rights
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
X
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
Holdings by CG Management companies
- Capital Bank & Trust Company2
- Capital International, Inc.1
- Capital International Limited1
- Capital International Sàrl1
- Capital Research and Management Company2
1Indirect subsidiaries of Capital Research and Management Company.
2Subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC") is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC") and Capital Bank & Trust Company ("CB&T"). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent company of four investment management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.
Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of your company for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.
Place of completion
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Date of completion
8 July 2019 (Capital Group)
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
Royal Dutch Shell plc
+44 (0) 20-7934-2584
LEI Number: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Major Shareholding Notifications
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-holdings-in-company-300881861.html
SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc