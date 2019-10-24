Royal Dutch Shell plc: Publication of Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following prospectus has been approved by the FCA and is available for viewing:

Information Memorandum dated 19 July 2019 relating to the Multi-Currency Debt Securities Programme of Shell International Finance B.V. (as Issuer) and Royal Dutch Shell plc(as Issuer and as Guarantor) (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B).

The following supplementary prospectus has been approved by the FCA and is available for viewing:

Supplement dated 23 October 2019 relating to the Multi-Currency Debt Securities Programme of Shell International Finance B.V. (as Issuer) and Royal Dutch Shell plc (as Issuer and as Guarantor).

To view the full documents and the documents incorporated by reference (the "Documents"), please paste the following URLs into the address bar of your browser.

Information Memorandum

http://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme.html

Supplement

http://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme.html

Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Report of Royal Dutch Shell plc

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/quarterly-results/2019/q2-2019/_jcr_content/par/toptasks_1119141760.stream/1564583782680/1a956d59dd376c7622d6060b182602c001c8c405/q2-2019-qra-document.pdf

Shell International Finance B.V. unaudited interim financial statements for the six month period ended 30 June 2019

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/shell-international-finance-bv-reports/_jcr_content/par/textimage.stream/1571756473252/c2a903fb16ff4997b8f40dad6540ae7b6619db5e/sif-half-year-interim-accounts-2019.pdf

First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Report of Royal Dutch Shell plc

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/quarterly-results/2019/q1-2019/_jcr_content/par/toptasks_1119141760.stream/1556723295002/7eb6d96e9a6abab1b199967b7291a112ad5de4c5/q1-2019-qra-document.pdf

Annual Report on Form 20-F filed by Royal Dutch Shell plc for the year ended 31 December 2018, as filed with the SEC

https://reports.shell.com/annual-report/2018/servicepages/downloads/files/shell_annual_report_2018.pdf

Annual Report on Form 20-F filed by Royal Dutch Shell plc for the year ended 31 December 2017, as filed with the SEC

https://reports.shell.com/annual-report/2017/servicepages/downloads/files/download2.php?file=shell_annual_report_2017.pdf

Audited non-consolidated financial statements of Shell International Finance B.V. in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/shell-international-finance-bv-reports/_jcr_content/par/textimage.stream/1556037651082/27eef4e39620b1e18ec38a2cc73e61f91eca4a9d/sifbv-12-2018-signed-financial-statements-for-publication.pdf

Audited non-consolidated financial statements of Shell International Finance B.V. in respect of the year ended 31 December 2017

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/shell-international-finance-bv-reports/_jcr_content/par/textimage.stream/1530876209214/43609d597bc5ab3e88dedce39c422414fce16458/sifb-v2017-annual-report-for-publication.pdf

Information Memorandum dated 3 August 2018

https://www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/debt-information/euro-medium-term-note-programme/_jcr_content/par/textimage_1311309041.stream/1533915902803/c127ef970cacf7ec1a1f2cc528ed201a04157148/ukla-approved-emtn-im-2018.pdf

Other content available on Shell's website and the content of any other website accessible from hyperlinks on Shell's website is not incorporated into, and does not forms part of, this announcement.

The Documents have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

The Documents must be read in conjunction with the Information Memorandum dated 19 July 2019 relating to the Programme. The Information Memorandum constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Article 5.4 of Directive 2003/71/EC as amended or superseded. Full information on Shell International Finance B.V. and Royal Dutch Shell plc is only available on the basis of the Information Memorandum.

The Information Memorandum is not provided for, or directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person or are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.

DISCLAIMER – INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Information Memorandum may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Information Memorandum) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Information Memorandum is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Information Memorandum, you must ascertain from the Information Memorandum whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

