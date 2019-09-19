19.09.2019 20:53:00

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on September 19, 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase

Number of
"A" shares
purchased

Highest price
paid

Lowest price
paid

Volume
weighted
average price
paid per share

Venue

19 September 2019

617,819

 2,368.50 GBp

2,320.00 GBp

 2,349.43 GBp

LSE

19 September 2019

426,152

 2,368.50 GBp

2,320.50 GBp

 2,349.50 GBp

BATS (BXE)

19 September 2019

125,265

 2,368.50 GBp

2,323.50 GBp

 2,349.52 GBp

Chi-X (CXE)

19 September 2019

62,522

 26.6600 EUR

26.2400 EUR

 26.5117 EUR

BATS (BXE)

19 September 2019

51,478

 26.6600 EUR

26.2400 EUR

 26.5110 EUR

Chi-X (CXE)

 

These share purchases form part of the fifth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fifth tranche of its share buyback programme on August 1, 2019.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from August 1, 2019 up to and including October 28, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/998335/2019_09_19_transaction_in_own_shares_full.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44(0)207-934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31-70-377-3996 
United States: +1-832-337-2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300922006.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc

