20.09.2019 19:56:00
Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on September 20, 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of "A" shares
Highest price
Lowest price paid
Volume weighted
Venue
20 September 2019
664,447
2,355.00 GBp
2,323.50 GBp
2,345.25 GBp
LSE
20 September 2019
346,663
2,354.00 GBp
2,323.50 GBp
2,345.44 GBp
BATS (BXE)
20 September 2019
134,950
2,355.00 GBp
2,324.50 GBp
2,345.39 GBp
Chi-X (CXE)
20 September 2019
59,814
26.6850 EUR
26.4200 EUR
26.5979 EUR
BATS (BXE)
20 September 2019
50,175
26.6850 EUR
26.4150 EUR
26.5973 EUR
Chi-X (CXE)
These share purchases form part of the fifth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fifth tranche of its share buyback programme on August 1, 2019.
In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from August 1, 2019 up to and including October 28, 2019.
Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.
PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/998823/2019_09_20_transaction_in_own_shares_full.pdf
Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 3996
United States: + 1 832 337 2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300922550.html
SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc