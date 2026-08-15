LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shs Aktie

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WKN DE: A2PAFS / ISIN: JP3969250004

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15.08.2026 18:00:01

Royal estates rent out homes that fail to meet legal energy efficiency standards

Exclusive: More than 100 homes on King Charles and Prince William’s inherited estates have EPC ratings of F or G• ‘It’s archaic’: the struggle to heat poorly insulated homes let by royal estatesMore than 100 homes on the inherited royal estates of King Charles and Prince William fail to meet the legal minimum energy standards for landlords, the Guardian can reveal.An analysis of a large sample of domestic lets on the duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall and the Sandringham estate found that one in five have Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings of F or G. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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