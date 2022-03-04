|
04.03.2022 00:11:00
Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend
Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold” or the "Company,” "we” or "our”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its second quarter dividend of $0.35 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2022.
Corporate Profile
Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of December 31, 2021, the Company owned interests on 190 properties on five continents, including interests on 44 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005979/en/
