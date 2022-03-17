Royal Gold Announces Virtual Investor Update on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold” or the "Company,” "we” or "our”) announced today that management will host a virtual Investor Update to provide an in-depth review and discussion of Royal Gold’s business on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 9:30am to 11:30am ET. Prepared remarks by members of Royal Gold’s management team will be followed by a live question and answer session.

Access to the live event will be available through: Royal Gold Investor Update

Dial-in numbers:

Conference ID: 4345744

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (877) 958-0853

Participant International Dial-In Number: (873) 415-0306

A replay of the event will be available on the Royal Gold website under:

www.royalgold.com/investors/events-presentations

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of December 31, 2021, the Company owned interests on 190 properties on five continents, including interests on 44 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.

