|
12.07.2022 15:00:00
Royal Gold Provides Update on its Q2 2022 Stream Segment Sales
Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold” or the "Company,” "we” or "our”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, RGLD Gold AG, sold approximately 56,100 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs)1 comprised of approximately 40,200 gold ounces, 550,000 silver ounces and 1,800 tonnes of copper related to its streaming agreements during the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 (the "second quarter”). The Company had approximately 28,800 GEOs in inventory at June 30, 2022, consisting of 24,000 gold ounces and 403,100 silver ounces.
RGLD Gold AG’s average realized gold, silver and copper prices for the second quarter were $1,876 per ounce, $23.44 per ounce and $9,124 per tonne ($4.14 per pound), respectively, compared to $1,863, $23.38 and $10,063 ($4.56), respectively, in the prior quarter ended March 31, 2022 (the "first quarter”). Cost of sales was approximately $425 per GEO for the second quarter, using the quarterly average silver-gold ratio of approximately 83 to 1 and copper-gold ratio of approximately 0.20 tonnes per ounce, compared to cost of sales of $401 per GEO in the first quarter. Cost of sales is specific to the Company’s streaming agreements and is the result of the Company’s purchase of gold, silver or copper for cash payments at a set contractual price, or a percentage of the prevailing market price of gold, silver or copper when purchased.
Corporate Profile
Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of June 30, 2022, the Company owned interests on 185 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 19 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.
|
For further information, please contact:
|
|
Second Quarter 2022 Call Information:
|
|
|
|Alistair Baker
Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development
(720) 554-6995
|
|
Dial-In
|
844-200-6205 (U.S.); toll free
|
|
|
|
Access Code:
|
782462
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Royal Gold’s results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, followed by a conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Mountain Time). The call will be webcast and archived on the Company’s website for a limited time.
|
|
Webcast URL:
|
www.royalgold.com under Investors, Events & Presentations
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 GEOs are calculated as Royal Gold’s revenue divided by the average gold price for the period.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005087/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Royal Gold Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
09.08.21
|Ausblick: Royal Gold informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Royal Gold stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.21
|Ausblick: Royal Gold mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Royal Gold gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.21
|Ausblick: Royal Gold stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Royal Gold stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.20
|Ausblick: Royal Gold mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.20
|Ausblick: Royal Gold zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Royal Gold Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Royal Gold Inc.
|108,85
|0,79%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionsängste bremsen: Wall Street schließt schwach -- ATX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- DAX lässt Verluste zum Feierabend hinter sich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich unter Druck
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag minimal schwächer. Der deutsche Markt wagte sich aus der Verlustzone. An der Wall Street waren am Dienstag Abschläge zu beobachten. An den größten Börsen in Fernost dominierten die Verkäufer.