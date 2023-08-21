Royal Gold Reports Update On Potential Acquisition Of Royalties On Serrote, Santa Rita Mines

(RTTNews) - Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) said ACG Acquisition Company issued a press release providing an update with respect to the transaction for the acquisition of the entities that own the Serrote and Santa Rita mines from Appian Capital Advisory LLP. The long stop date of August 18, 2023 has passed and the acquisition agreement may be terminated at any time.

ACG Acquisition Company has 12 months from the completion date of its initial public offering, or until 12 October 2023, to complete an acquisition, subject to two three-month extensions without shareholder approval.