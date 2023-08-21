|
21.08.2023 12:06:25
Royal Gold Reports Update On Potential Acquisition Of Royalties On Serrote, Santa Rita Mines
(RTTNews) - Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) said ACG Acquisition Company issued a press release providing an update with respect to the transaction for the acquisition of the entities that own the Serrote and Santa Rita mines from Appian Capital Advisory LLP. The long stop date of August 18, 2023 has passed and the acquisition agreement may be terminated at any time.
ACG Acquisition Company has 12 months from the completion date of its initial public offering, or until 12 October 2023, to complete an acquisition, subject to two three-month extensions without shareholder approval.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Royal Gold Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
15.08.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Royal Gold-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem frühen Investment in Royal Gold angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Royal Gold-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Royal Gold verdient (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.23
|Ausblick: Royal Gold stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.08.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Royal Gold-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in Royal Gold abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Royal Gold-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Royal Gold-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Royal Gold-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem frühen Investment in Royal Gold angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Royal Gold informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
02.05.23
|Ausblick: Royal Gold mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Royal Gold Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Royal Gold Inc.
|98,60
|0,84%