|
05.03.2022 00:33:00
Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Tuesday, March 8
Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold” or the "Company,” "we” or "our”) announced today that management will present at the Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Tuesday, March 8 at 2:00 p.m. ET, and access to a replay of the event will be made available the week of March 14 on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.
REGISTER HERE:
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-rgld-2022-03-08-130000
Corporate Profile
Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of December 31, 2021, the Company owned interests on 190 properties on five continents, including interests on 44 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220304005586/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Royal Gold Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
09.08.21
|Ausblick: Royal Gold informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Royal Gold stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.21
|Ausblick: Royal Gold mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Royal Gold gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
01.02.21
|Ausblick: Royal Gold stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Royal Gold stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.20
|Ausblick: Royal Gold mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.20
|Ausblick: Royal Gold zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)