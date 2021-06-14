|
14.06.2021 18:13:00
Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, June 16
Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold” or the "Company,” "we” or "our”) announced today that management will present at the Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development will present on Wednesday, June 16 at 1:00pm ET, and access to a replay of the event will be made available the week of June 21 on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndr.
REGISTER HERE:
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-rgld-2021-06-16-120000
Corporate Profile
Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of March 31, 2021, the Company owned interests on 187 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 19 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005611/en/
