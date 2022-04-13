|
13.04.2022 17:45:02
Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN AGM approves all agenda items
|
Royal KPN N.V.
KPN AGM approves all agenda items
Today, Royal KPN N.V.'s ("KPN") Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") granted the requested approvals on all items on the agenda.
The agenda included a resolution to declare a total dividend over the fiscal year 2021 of 13.6 cents per ordinary share. As a result, a final dividend of 9.1 cents per ordinary share will be paid in cash, net of 15% dividend withholding tax, on 22 April 2022. As of 19 April 2022, the shares trade
Furthermore, the AGM decided to appoint Ms. Kitty Koelemeijer and Ms. Chantal Vergouw as members of the Supervisory Board, succeeding Mr. Duco Sickinghe and Ms. Chantal Zuiderwijk, who both reached the end of their second term of appointment. As announced, Mr. Gerard van de Aast will succeed Mr. Sickinghe as chairman of the Supervisory Board.
Detailed information about the approved resolutions and other agenda items, is available on the website of KPN (ir.kpn.com).
For more information:
E-mail: ir@kpn.com
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
1327755 13-Apr-2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KPNmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu KPNmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|KPN
|3,45
|2,01%