Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN AGM approves all agenda items

KPN AGM approves all agenda items

Today, Royal KPN N.V.'s ("KPN") Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") granted the requested approvals on all items on the agenda.

The agenda included a resolution to declare a total dividend over the fiscal year 2021 of 13.6 cents per ordinary share. As a result, a final dividend of 9.1 cents per ordinary share will be paid in cash, net of 15% dividend withholding tax, on 22 April 2022. As of 19 April 2022, the shares trade

ex-dividend.

Furthermore, the AGM decided to appoint Ms. Kitty Koelemeijer and Ms. Chantal Vergouw as members of the Supervisory Board, succeeding Mr. Duco Sickinghe and Ms. Chantal Zuiderwijk, who both reached the end of their second term of appointment. As announced, Mr. Gerard van de Aast will succeed Mr. Sickinghe as chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Detailed information about the approved resolutions and other agenda items, is available on the website of KPN (ir.kpn.com).

