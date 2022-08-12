Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.08.2022 08:01:36

Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN completes 300m share buyback

Royal KPN N.V.
Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN completes 300m share buyback

12-Aug-2022 / 08:01 CET/CEST

  

KPN completes 300m share buyback

KPN today announces that its 300m share buyback that was started on 17 February 2022 has been completed on 11 August 2022. In total, KPN has repurchased 92,840,654 ordinary shares at an average price of 3.23 per share.

The share buyback is part of KPNs commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders and was executed by an intermediary on behalf of KPN. KPN intends to cancel 91,840,654 of the repurchased shares to reduce its capital, the remaining 1,000,000 repurchased shares will be retained to cover employee share plans.

For the weekly transactions update, KPN reports that it has repurchased 22,485,789 ordinary shares in the period from 8 to 11 August, which were the final days of the 300m share buyback. These shares were repurchased at an average price of 3.18 per share for a total consideration of 71.6m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

 

