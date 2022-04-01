|
01.04.2022 07:30:05
Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN improves wholesale access terms to open fiber network
|
Royal KPN N.V.
KPN improves wholesale access terms to open fiber network
KPN intends to improve the terms and conditions for access to its open fiber networks for wholesale customers. KPN has informed the ACM about this in writing and requested the ACM to declare the new conditions and tariffs binding. The offer will then be valid for a period of eight years. This enables access to superfast internet at accessible pricing for Dutch households. In addition, KPN intends to prevent potential competitive risks that the regulator sees. This offer creates long-term certainty for KPN and all market parties, which is important to continue the roll out of fiber at the current pace. The improved offer is conditional on a commitment decision of the ACM pursuant to article 12h of the Establishment Act of the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (Instellingswet ACM) declaring KPN's commitments binding.
For existing and new fiber networks
KPN commits to a moderate annual CPI-adjustment on these wholesale services over the next eight years.
Growing awareness
Ambition: fiber accessible to all Dutch households
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
1317493 01-Apr-2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KPNmehr Nachrichten
|
01.04.22
|Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN improves wholesale access terms to open fiber network (EQS Group)
|
28.03.22
|Royal KPN N.V. Press release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback (EQS Group)
|
28.03.22
|Royal KPN N.V. : Royal KPN N.V. Press release: KPN reports on progress of € 300m share buyback (Investegate)
|
21.03.22
|Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback (EQS Group)
|
14.03.22
|Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback (EQS Group)
|
07.03.22
|Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback (EQS Group)
|
01.03.22
|Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Publication of KPN's AGM agenda (EQS Group)
|
28.02.22
|Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback (EQS Group)