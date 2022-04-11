Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback

|
Royal KPN N.V.
KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback
KPN has repurchased 1,000,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 4 to 8 April 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of 3.26 per share for a total consideration of
The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 7,410,000 for a total consideration of
Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.
