16.05.2022
Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback
Royal KPN N.V.
KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback
KPN has repurchased 1,000,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 9 to 13 May 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of 3.31 per share for a total consideration of
The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 18,210,000 for a total consideration of
Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.
For more information:
E-mail: ir@kpn.com
