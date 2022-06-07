07.06.2022 17:45:03

Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback

Royal KPN N.V.
07-Jun-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST

  

KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 1,048,499 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 30 May to 3 June 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of 3.38 per share for a total consideration of  3.5m. These repurchases were made as part of the 300m share buyback started on 17 February 2022 and are part of KPNs commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 21,258,499 for a total consideration of
69.0m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

 

For more information:
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom
Investor Relations
Wilhelminakade 123
3072 AP Rotterdam

E-mail: ir@kpn.com
 

 


