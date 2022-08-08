|
08.08.2022 17:45:04
Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback
|
Royal KPN N.V.
KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback
KPN has repurchased 27,701,070 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 1 to 5 August 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of 3.20 per share for a total consideration of 88.5m. These repurchases were made as part of the 300m share buyback started on 17 February 2022 and are part of KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.
The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 70,354,865 for a total consideration of
Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.
For more information:
E-mail: ir@kpn.com
