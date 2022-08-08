Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.08.2022 17:45:04

Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback

Royal KPN N.V.
08-Aug-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST

 

KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 27,701,070 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 1 to 5 August 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of 3.20 per share for a total consideration of 88.5m. These repurchases were made as part of the 300m share buyback started on 17 February 2022 and are part of KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 70,354,865 for a total consideration of
228.4m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

 

For more information:
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom
Investor Relations
Wilhelminakade 123
3072 AP Rotterdam

E-mail: ir@kpn.com
 

 


