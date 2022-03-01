Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Publication of KPN's AGM agenda

Publication of KPN's AGM agenda

Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") published the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), which will take place at KPN's headquarters in Rotterdam on the 13th of April 2022. The AGM will be organized in a hybrid format. Shareholders may attend the AGM in person or virtually. KPN, as a digital frontrunner, has decided to opt for full virtual participation, including live video participation and electronic voting.

As announced on 7 December 2021, the Supervisory Board of KPN proposes to appoint two new members to the Supervisory Board, replacing Mr. Sickinghe and Ms. Zuiderwijk. Mr. Sickinghe and Ms. Zuiderwijk are resigning after serving their second and final term. The Supervisory Board nominates Ms. Kitty Koelemeijer and Ms. Chantal Vergouw as members of the Supervisory Board for a term of four years.

Other items on the agenda include the approval of the annual accounts, the approval of the dividend, an updated profile for the composition of the Supervisory Board, and an advisory vote on the remuneration report.

The full agenda of the AGM and the accompanying documentation are now available on the KPN website (ir.kpn.com).

