Royal KPN N.V.

Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Third Quarter 2022 Results



26-Oct-2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST



KPN is pleased to announce its Q3 2022 results. The accompanying webcast will be held today at 13:00 CEST. Program

12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees

13:00 CEST: Webcast The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com For more information:

KPN Royal Dutch Telecom

Investor Relations

Wilhelminakade 123

3072 AP Rotterdam

E-mail: ir@kpn.com

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



