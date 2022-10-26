NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
26.10.2022 07:30:02

Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Third Quarter 2022 Results

Royal KPN N.V.
Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Third Quarter 2022 Results

26-Oct-2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

KPN is pleased to announce its Q3 2022 results. 

The accompanying webcast will be held today at 13:00 CEST.

Program
12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees
13:00 CEST: Webcast

The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com

 

For more information:
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom
Investor Relations
Wilhelminakade 123
3072 AP Rotterdam
E-mail: ir@kpn.com


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1471993  26-Oct-2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1471993&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KPNmehr Nachrichten