01.02.2022 11:23:00
Royal Mail adds barcodes to stamps offering digital extras
Customers will be able to view videos, messages and information about services via the Royal Mail appRoyal Mail is adding special barcodes to stamps, making it possible for people to watch videos, messages and other information.The move from Tuesday follows a successful trial, with the aim of connecting a letter with the digital world. Continue reading...
