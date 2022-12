Royal Mail brings forward last posting dates for Christmas

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Service faces six days of strikes this month, as Ofcom says it should stop blaming pandemic for delaysRoyal Mail has brought its final posting dates for Christmas forward by about a week amid industrial action by its workers, as the regulator told it to stop blaming the Covid pandemic for failing to make deliveries on time.Royal Mail, which is facing six days of strikes this month running up until Christmas Eve, has told the public to send their cards and presents even earlier than usual if they want them to arrive in time. Continue reading...