Royal Mail hopes to end Saturday letter deliveries as watchdog seeks evidence

Ofcom consults on universal service obligation, which requires deliveries to all UK addresses six days a weekRoyal Mail is hoping to end Saturday letter deliveries after the postal regulator called for evidence on how its services might change as the popularity of paper post continues to fall.Ofcom, which has previously estimated Royal Mail could save up to £225m annually by dropping Saturday delivery and conducted research that found consumers were "largely indifferent" to the idea, is beginning a process to establish how services "might need to evolve to better reflect the changing needs of postal users".