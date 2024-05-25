25.05.2024 04:21:21

Royal Mail investigated by Ofcom for missing delivery targets

It marks the sixth consecutive year Royal Mail has fallen short of its postal targets.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei BBC

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu International Distributions Services PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten