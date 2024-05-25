|
25.05.2024 04:21:21
Royal Mail investigated by Ofcom for missing delivery targets
It marks the sixth consecutive year Royal Mail has fallen short of its postal targets.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei BBC
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu International Distributions Services PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
24.05.24
|Royal Mail owner returns to profit as deadline nears for Křetínský bid (Financial Times)
|
24.05.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: International Distributions Services plc (EQS Group)
|
23.05.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: International Distributions Services plc (EQS Group)
|
23.05.24
|Royal Mail owner fails to publish results (Financial Times)
|
22.05.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: International Distributions Services plc (EQS Group)
|
21.05.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: International Distributions Services plc (EQS Group)
|
20.05.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: International Distributions Services plc (EQS Group)
|
17.05.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: International Distributions Services plc (EQS Group)