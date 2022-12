Royal Mail urges people to use or swap non-barcoded stamps

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Deadline is 31 January, although there will then be six-month grace period with such post still deliveredDo you have a book of stamps in your wallet, purse or drawer at home? Maybe you have stockpiled them to avoid future price rises.If so, you need to be aware that the official deadline for using up stamps without barcodes – notably the regular first and second-class “everyday” stamps featuring the profile of the late Queen – is getting closer. Continue reading...