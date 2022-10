Royal Mail warns there are only 100 days left to use stamps without barcodes

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

After 31 January, consumers with non-valid versions will have to send off a form to secure a swapRoyal Mail is urging consumers to use up stamps without barcodes by 31 January 2023, when imprints featuring the late Queen Elizabeth II will cease to be valid for postage.There are 100 days left for people to rummage through wallets and drawers to track down stamps to use before the deadline, otherwise they will have to swap them for new barcoded stamps in order to send a letter or parcel. Continue reading...