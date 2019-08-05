Royalty Network Announces Three VP Promotions

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royalty Network, one of the top independent publishing companies in the U.S., has announced the promotion of three employees, Renato Olivari, Daniel Abowd, and Lawson Higgins. Renato Olivari has been promoted from Vice President to Sr. Vice President, Daniel Abowd has been promoted from Director of Copyright and New Media to Vice President - General Manager, and Lawson Higgins has been promoted to Vice President - Creative.



In his new role as Sr. Vice President, Mr. Olivari will lead, guide, direct, and evaluate the work of other executive leaders. He will also assist in carrying out the Company's overall vision.



In his new role as VP - General Manager, Mr. Abowd, will work to improve overall business functions. He will also oversee all day to day business functions, while creating best practices to carry out all policies.



In his role as VP - Creative, Mr. Higgins, will focus on further developing the robust roster of Writers, while leading a Bi-Coastal creative team.



"We could not be more thrilled to have an incredible team that have grown together with our Company. As The Royalty Network has grown, it's become important to reward our loyal staff while empowering them to lead the direction of the Company," said Frank Liwall, President/CEO of The Royalty Network. "I am very confident in Renato, Danny, and Lawson's abilities. Combined they've given us more than forty years of service (Renato 20+, Lawson 15+, Danny 6+) and have spearheaded our most expansive growth period."



The Royalty Network have been increasing their client roster dramatically from year to year, boasting a perpetually growing catalog of some of the most prolific songwriters, producers and artists across a multitude of genres. This includes a hit parade on albums from the likes of Beyoncé, Lil Wayne, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, Burt Bacharach, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Eminem, and many others, and film, TV, and ad placements such as Target, BMW, Bose, "Hercules", "Creed", XMen", "American Idol", "Dancing With The Stars", and many more.

