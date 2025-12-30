Royalty Pharma Aktie
WKN DE: A2P62D / ISIN: GB00BMVP7Y09
|
30.12.2025 03:15:34
Royalty Pharma Acquires Remaining Evrysdi Royalties From PTC Therapeutics
(RTTNews) - Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) announced that it has acquired the final portion of PTC Therapeutics' remaining royalty interest in Roche's Evrysdi. The transaction includes an upfront payment of $240 million and up to $60 million in sales-based milestone payments.
Following the completion of this deal, Royalty Pharma will own 100% of the tiered royalty paid by Roche on worldwide net sales of Evrysdi. The royalty structure entitles Royalty Pharma to 8% on sales up to $500 million, 11% on sales between $500 million and $1 billion, 14% on sales between $1 billion and $2 billion, and 16% on sales exceeding $2 billion.
Royalty Pharma will begin receiving the increased royalty in the first quarter of 2026, based on Evrysdi product sales recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025.
