Royalty Pharma Buys Royalty Interest In Nuvalent's Neladalkib, Zidesamtinib For $315 Mln; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) announced Tuesday that it has acquired a pre-existing royalty interest in Nuvalent, Inc.'s (NUVL) neladalkib and zidesamtinib from an undisclosed third party for up to $315 million.
In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Royalty Pharma shares were gaining around 2.5 percent to trade at $39.48, while Nuvalent's shares were losing 0.3 percent, at $104.71.
Neladalkib and zidesamtinib are next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors or TKIs. The expected royalty duration for both therapies extends through approximately 2041 to 2042.
As per the analysts estimates, neladalkib sales would be around $3.5 billion and zidesamtinib sales would be around $1.9 billion by 2035.
Neladalkib is in development for patients with ALK mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC, while zidesamtinib is in development for ROS1 mutation-positive NSCLC.
The company expects both therapies to deliver a best-in-class combination of efficacy and tolerability.
In November, Nuvalent reported positive pivotal results for neladalkib in TKI pre-treated patients, demonstrating durable activity and a generally well-tolerated safety profile. Neladalkib is also being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 3 study in TKI-nave patients.
The company added that Zidesamtinib is currently undergoing review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has an action date of September 18, 2026 for TKI pre-treated patients.
Zidesamtinib is also being assessed in an ongoing Phase 1/2 study in TKI-nave patients.
In the deal, Covington & Burling, Dechert and Maiwald acted as legal advisors to Royalty Pharma.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
