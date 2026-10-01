Royalty Pharma Aktie
WKN DE: A2P62D / ISIN: GB00BMVP7Y09
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01.10.2026 18:30:00
Royalty Pharma Owns a Piece of 16 Blockbuster Drugs -- Is the Stock a Buy?
Whether it's biotech stocks or regular pharmaceutical stocks, when investors buy a particular name in healthcare, they are making a wager on a single company's pipeline. However, there is one unique name within this space that enables investors to gain more diversified exposure to current and potential future blockbuster drugs: Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX).
Operating like both a biopharma company and a venture capital firm, Royalty provides capital to both for-profit drugmakers and nonprofit researchers, such as universities, in exchange for percentage ownership in their developed or underdeveloped drug candidates.
With the stock trading at a relatively low valuation, despite owning royalty interests in 16 blockbuster drugs, not to mention a slew of promising drug candidates, much suggests this is a gem among healthcare stocks that's still getting discovered by the market.
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Nachrichten zu Royalty Pharma
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04.08.26
|Ausblick: Royalty Pharma stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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21.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Royalty Pharma präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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05.05.26
|Ausblick: Royalty Pharma informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Royalty Pharma öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Royalty Pharma
|50,79
|-0,53%