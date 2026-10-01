Royalty Pharma Aktie

Royalty Pharma für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P62D / ISIN: GB00BMVP7Y09

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01.10.2026 18:30:00

Royalty Pharma Owns a Piece of 16 Blockbuster Drugs -- Is the Stock a Buy?

Whether it's biotech stocks or regular pharmaceutical stocks, when investors buy a particular name in healthcare, they are making a wager on a single company's pipeline. However, there is one unique name within this space that enables investors to gain more diversified exposure to current and potential future blockbuster drugs: Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX).

Operating like both a biopharma company and a venture capital firm, Royalty provides capital to both for-profit drugmakers and nonprofit researchers, such as universities, in exchange for percentage ownership in their developed or underdeveloped drug candidates.

With the stock trading at a relatively low valuation, despite owning royalty interests in 16 blockbuster drugs, not to mention a slew of promising drug candidates, much suggests this is a gem among healthcare stocks that's still getting discovered by the market.

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Royalty Pharma 50,79 -0,53% Royalty Pharma

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