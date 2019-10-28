|
28.10.2019 22:30:00
RPAI Further Commits To ESG Disclosure With Launch Of All-New Microsite
OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) is proud to announce the launch of its all-new environmental, social and governance ("ESG") microsite at www.RPAIesg.com. The new microsite features a summary of successfully implemented programs related to energy, sustainability, human capital, diversity, equality, health and safety, committee charters, corporate governance, and other topics supporting ESG.
RPAI remains committed to investing in sustainable projects throughout its portfolio. The new site will serve as a comprehensive resource that showcases current and future company successes in connection with topics related to ESG.
"Looking ahead to 2020, we are even more optimistic about our broad-based ESG initiatives," stated Steve Grimes, chief executive officer. "As we focus on our sizeable active and future development projects, we continue to do so with an energy and socially conscious lens."
ABOUT RPAI
Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of June 30, 2019, the Company owned 104 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.
RPAI MEDIA CONTACT
Tim O'Connell
VP, Corporate Communications
630.634.4294 | TOConnell@rpai.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rpai-further-commits-to-esg-disclosure-with-launch-of-all-new-microsite-300946579.html
SOURCE Retail Properties of America, Inc.
