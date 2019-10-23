RPC, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) today announced its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States and in selected international markets.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, revenues were $293.2 million, a decrease of 33.4 percent, compared with $440.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. Revenues decreased due to lower activity levels and slightly lower pricing within most of RPC's service lines. Operating loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $92.6 million compared to operating profit of $54.6 million in the same period of the prior year. Adjusted operating loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $21.0 million.2 Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $69.2 million, or $0.33 loss per share, compared to net income of $50.0 million, or $0.23 diluted earnings per share, in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $18.0 million, or $0.08 adjusted loss per share.1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the third quarter was negative $48.9 million, compared to EBITDA of $97.8 million in the same period of the prior year.3 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) for the third quarter was $22.8 million.3

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, revenues decreased to $986.4 million compared to $1.34 billion in the same period last year. Net loss for the nine-month period was $63.7 million, or $0.30 loss per share, compared to net income of $162.0 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share in the same period last year. Adjusted net loss for the nine-month period was $12.5 million, or $0.06 adjusted loss per share.1

Cost of revenues during the third quarter of 2019 was $225.2 million, or 76.8 percent of revenues, compared to $300.9 million, or 68.4 percent of revenues, during the third quarter of 2018. Cost of revenues decreased, consistent with lower activity levels, due to lower materials and supplies expenses, employment costs, and other expenses that vary with activity levels. Cost of revenues as a percentage of revenues increased due to lower activity levels, increasingly competitive pricing for our services, and labor cost inefficiencies.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $42.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared with $41.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. As a percentage of revenues, these expenses increased to 14.5 percent in the third quarter of 2019 compared with 9.5 percent in the third quarter of 2018. Depreciation and amortization increased to $44.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared with $43.0 million in the third quarter of the prior year.

Discussion of Sequential Quarterly Financial Results

RPC's revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 decreased by $65.3 million, or 18.2 percent, compared with the second quarter of 2019 due primarily to lower activity levels in pressure pumping. Cost of revenues during the third quarter of 2019 decreased by $39.9 million, or 15.0 percent, due primarily to decreases in materials and supplies expenses and other expenses which vary with activity levels. As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues increased from 73.9 percent in the second quarter of 2019 to 76.8 percent in the third quarter of 2019, due primarily to labor inefficiencies and increasingly competitive pricing for our services. RPC's adjusted operating loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $21.0 million, compared with operating income of $8.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was $22.8 million compared to EBITDA of $51.2 million in the prior quarter.

Management Commentary

"The average U.S. domestic rig count during the third quarter of 2019 was 920, a 12.5 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2018, and a 7.0 percent decrease compared to the second quarter of 2019," stated Richard A. Hubbell, RPC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The average price of oil during the third quarter was $56.39 per barrel, a 19.1 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2018 and a 5.8 percent decrease compared to the second quarter of 2019. The average price of natural gas during the third quarter was $2.38 per Mcf, an 18.8 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2018, and a 7.4 percent decrease compared to the second quarter of 2019. Our significant sequential revenue declines were driven by pronounced weakness in pressure pumping and coiled tubing. Although many service companies are idling fleets, the pressure pumping industry continues to be oversupplied.

"In our second quarter commentary, we stated there were indications customer activities would decline during the third quarter. Because these declines did occur and are expected to continue in the near term, we are adjusting our operating strategy to compete in this difficult market. During the third quarter we began closing several pressure pumping-related facilities, retiring older pressure pumping equipment, and reducing the number of staffed fleets and operational and administrative employee headcount. In connection with the preparation of our third quarter financial statements, we recorded impairment and other charges of $71.7 million of which $69.7 million was in our Technical Services segment and $2.0 million in Corporate expenses, of which $5.9 million will have a cash impact.

"The locations we are closing have inadequate utilization of equipment and crews. The older pressure pumping equipment is being retired because it no longer effectively meets the industry's current market requirements, needs more maintenance, and is not expected to generate adequate returns in the future. As a result of these steps, RPC will be better positioned to compete in a difficult market environment.

"Capital expenditures during the third quarter of 2019 were $77.0 million. We finished the third quarter with $49.5 million in cash, a slight increase compared with the end of the second quarter and continue to remain debt free. In spite of a very challenging operating environment and our impairment charge, our balance sheet remains strong," concluded Hubbell.

Summary of Segment Operating Performance

RPC manages two operating segments - Technical Services and Support Services.

Technical Services includes RPC's oilfield service lines that utilize people and equipment to perform value-added completion, production and maintenance services directly to a customer's well. These services are generally directed toward improving the flow of oil and natural gas from producing formations or to address well control issues. The Technical Services segment includes pressure pumping, downhole tools, coiled tubing, hydraulic workover services, nitrogen, surface pressure control equipment, well control and fishing tool operations.

Support Services includes RPC's oilfield service lines that provide equipment for customer use or services to assist customer operations. The equipment and services offered include rental of tubulars and related tools, pipe handling, inspection and storage services, and oilfield training services.

Technical Services revenues decreased by 34.8 percent for the quarter compared to the same period of the prior year due to lower pricing and activity levels within most of the service lines which comprise this segment. On a sequential basis, Technical Services revenues decreased by 18.8 percent during the third quarter of 2019 compared to the prior quarter due primarily to lower activity levels within pressure pumping. Support Services revenues were unchanged during the quarter compared to the same period of the prior year. On a sequential basis, Support Services revenues decreased by 8.4 percent during the third quarter of 2019 compared to the prior quarter. Technical Services incurred an operating loss during the third quarter of 2019 compared with an operating profit during the second quarter due primarily to lower customer activity within pressure pumping. Support Services' operating profit declined $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the prior quarter due to lower revenues within rental tools, the largest service line in this segment.

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended September 30,



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,













2019

2019

2018



2019

2018























Revenues:





















Technical Services $ 274,483 $ 338,034 $ 421,270

$ 926,596 $ 1,290,185 Support Services

18,757

20,482

18,723



59,816

54,069 Total revenues $ 293,240 $ 358,516 $ 439,993

$ 986,412 $ 1,344,254 Operating (loss) profit:





















Technical Services $ (18,174) $ 6,850 $ 56,209

$ (15,782) $ 196,838 Support Services

1,632

4,018

1,788



8,787

2,075 Corporate expenses

(2,720)

(3,614)

(3,730)



(10,678)

(11,992) Impairment and other charges *

(71,650)

-

-



(71,650)

- (Loss) gain on disposition of assets, net

(1,727)

1,133

286



2,910

3,459 Total operating (loss) profit $ (92,639) $ 8,387 $ 54,553

$ (86,413) $ 190,380 Interest expense

(8)

(164)

(150)



(261)

(368) Interest income

182

594

783



1,576

1,643 Other (expense) income, net

(937)

(53)

287



(545)

9,786























(Loss) Income before income taxes $ (93,402) $ 8,764 $ 55,473

$ (85,643) $ 201,441















































* Represents $69,640 related to Technical Services and $2,010 related to Corporate expenses.











RPC, Inc. will hold a conference call today, October 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results for the third quarter. Interested parties may listen in by accessing a live webcast in the investor relations section of RPC, Inc.'s website at www.rpc.net. The live conference call can also be accessed by calling (800) 353-6461 or (334) 323-0501 for international callers, and use conference ID number 9015162. For those not able to attend the live conference call, a replay will be available in the investor relations section of RPC, Inc.'s website beginning approximately two hours after the call and for a period of 90 days.

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets. RPC's investor website can be found at www.rpc.net.

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including all statements that look forward in time or express management's beliefs, expectations or hopes. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of RPC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including statements that the decline in customer activities during the third quarter of 2019 are expected to continue; that our older pressure pumping equipment which is being retired will not generate adequate returns; and that RPC's steps will better position RPC to compete. Such risks include changes in general global business and economic conditions, including volatility of oil and natural gas prices; credit risks associated with collections of our accounts receivable from customers experiencing challenging business conditions; drilling activity and rig count; risks of reduced availability or increased costs of both labor and raw materials used in providing our services; the impact on our operations if we are unable to comply with regulatory and environmental laws; turmoil in the financial markets and the potential difficulty to fund our capital needs; the potentially high cost of capital required to fund our capital needs; the impact of the level of unconventional exploration and production activities may cease or change in nature so as to reduce demand for our services; the actions of the OPEC cartel; the ultimate impact of current and potential political unrest and armed conflict in the oil production regions of the world, which could impact drilling activity; adverse weather conditions in oil and gas producing regions, including the Gulf of Mexico; competition in the oil and gas industry; an inability to implement price increases; risks of international operations; and our reliance upon large customers. Additional discussion of factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is contained in RPC's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2018.

1 Adjusted net loss, adjusted net income, adjusted loss per share, and adjusted earnings per share are financial measures which do not conform to GAAP. Additional disclosure regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to net loss, net income, net loss per share, and net income per share, the nearest GAAP financial measures, are disclosed in Appendix A to this press release.

2 Adjusted operating loss is a financial measure which does not conform to GAAP. Additional disclosure regarding this non-GAAP financial measure and its reconciliation to operating loss and operating profit, the nearest GAAP financial measures, are disclosed in Appendix B to this press release.

3 Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA are financial measures which do not conform to GAAP. Additional disclosure regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and their reconciliation to net loss and net income, the nearest GAAP financial measures, are disclosed in Appendix C to this press release.

RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES



























































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data)

















Periods ended, (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

2019



June 30,

2019



September 30,

2018



2019



2018 REVENUES

$ 293,240

$ 358,516

$ 439,994

$ 986,412

$ 1,344,254 COSTS AND EXPENSES:





























Cost of revenues



225,230



265,088



300,947



742,713



908,631 Selling, general and administrative expenses

42,571



43,293



41,787



131,285



128,135 Impairment and other charges



71,650



-



-



71,650



- Depreciation and amortization



44,701



42,881



42,993



130,087



120,567 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets, net



1,727



(1,133)



(286)



(2,910)



(3,459) Operating (loss) profit



(92,639)



8,387



54,553



(86,413)



190,380 Interest expense



(8)



(164)



(150)



(261)



(368) Interest income



182



594



783



1,576



1,643 Other (expense) income, net



(937)



(53)



287



(545)



9,786 (Loss) Income before income taxes



(93,402)



8,764



55,473



(85,643)



201,441 Income tax (benefit) provision



(24,221)



2,593



5,506



(21,894)



39,401 NET (LOSS) INCOME

$ (69,181)

$ 6,171

$ 49,967

$ (63,749)

$ 162,040































































(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE





























Basic

$ (0.33)

$ 0.03

$ 0.23

$ (0.30)

$ 0.75 Diluted

$ (0.33)

$ 0.03

$ 0.23

$ (0.30)

$ 0.75































AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING





























Basic



212,025



214,908



214,807



212,285



215,362 Diluted



212,025



214,908



214,807



212,285



215,362









































RPC INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES





















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









At September 30, (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



2019



2018 ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,523

$ 128,373 Accounts receivable, net

288,563



382,755 Inventories

107,028



128,957 Income taxes receivable

20,771



11,578 Prepaid expenses

6,531



6,344 Assets held for sale

5,385



- Other current assets

3,310



5,583 Total current assets

481,111



663,590 Property, plant and equipment, net

528,925



515,805 Operating lease right-of-use assets

35,556



- Goodwill

32,150



32,150 Other assets

32,121



34,117 Total assets $ 1,109,863

$ 1,245,662











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Accounts payable $ 82,813

$ 127,161 Accrued payroll and related expenses

24,022



32,140 Accrued insurance expenses

6,489



5,903 Accrued state, local and other taxes

7,368



7,110 Income taxes payable

849



4,999 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

11,066



- Other accrued expenses

3,613



272 Total current liabilities

136,220



177,585 Long-term accrued insurance expenses

13,543



11,435 Long-term pension liabilities

33,575



30,294 Long-term operating lease liabilities

30,165



- Other long-term liabilities

2,505



3,834 Deferred income taxes

38,680



45,913 Total liabilities

254,688



269,061 Common stock

21,450



21,480 Capital in excess of par value

-



- Retained earnings

854,170



971,382 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(20,445)



(16,261) Total stockholders' equity

855,175



976,601 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,109,863

$ 1,245,662

Appendix A

RPC, Inc. has used the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net loss, adjusted net income, adjusted loss per share, and adjusted earnings per share in today's earnings release, and anticipates using these non-GAAP financial measures in today's earnings conference call. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, earnings per share, or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes that presenting the financial measures of adjusted net loss, adjusted net income, adjusted loss per share, and adjusted earnings per share enable us to compare our operating performance consistently over various time periods without regard to non-recurring items.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. Set forth below is a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure with its most comparable GAAP measures. This reconciliation also appears on RPC, Inc.'s investor website, which can be found on the Internet at www.rpc.net.

The Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and the Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Per Share to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Per Share is shown below:

Periods ended, (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands)



September 30,

2019



June 30,

2019



September 30,

2018



2019



2018































Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income























































Net (Loss) Income

$ (69,181)

$ 6,171

$ 49,967

$ (63,749)

$ 162,040 Add:





























Discrete tax adjustment



(6,744)



-



-



(6,744)



- Impairment and other charges, net of tax

57,947



-



-



57,947



- Total Impact of Discrete tax adjustment



























and Impairment and other charges

51,203



-



-



51,203



- Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

$ (17,978)

$ 6,171

$ 49,967

$ (12,546)

$ 162,040































































Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Per Share to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Per Share

















































Net (Loss) Income Per Share

$ (0.33)

$ 0.03

$ 0.23

$ (0.30)

$ 0.75 Total Impact of Discrete tax adjustment



























and Impairment and other charges $ 0.24

$ -

$ -

$ 0.24

$ -































Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Per Share(a) $ (0.08)

$ 0.03

$ 0.23

$ (0.06)

$ 0.75































Average Shares Outstanding



212,025



214,908



214,807



212,285



215,362































(a) Net (Loss) Income per Share Excluding the Impact of Discrete tax adjustment and Impairment and other charges in the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 does not sum because of rounding.

Appendix B

RPC, Inc. has used the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted operating loss and adjusted operating profit in today's earnings release, and anticipates using this non-GAAP financial measure in today's earnings conference call. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, earnings per share, or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes that presenting the financial measure of adjusted operating loss and adjusted operating profit enables us to compare our operating performance consistently over various time periods without regard to non-recurring items.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. Set forth below is a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure with its most comparable GAAP measures. This reconciliation also appears on RPC, Inc.'s investor website, which can be found on the Internet at www.rpc.net.

The Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Profit to Adjusted Operating (Loss) Profit, the nearest performance measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, is shown below:

Periods ended, (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands)



September 30,

2019



June 30,

2019



September 30,

2018



2019



2018































































Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Profit to Adjusted Operating (Loss) Profit

















































Operating (loss) profit

$ (92,639)

$ 8,387

$ 54,553

$ (86,413)

$ 190,380 Add:





























Impairment and other charges



71,650



-



-



71,650



- Adjusted Operating (Loss) Profit

$ (20,989)

$ 8,387

$ 54,553

$ (14,763)

$ 190,380

Appendix C

RPC has used the non-GAAP financial measures of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) in today's earnings release, and anticipates using EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in today's earnings conference call. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

RPC uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance because it allows us to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to changes in our capital structure or non-recurring items. We are also required to use EBITDA to report compliance with financial covenants under our revolving credit facility.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. Set forth below is a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA with net loss and net income, the most comparable GAAP measures. This reconciliation also appears on RPC's investor website, which can be found on the Internet at www.rpc.net.

The Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is shown below:

Periods ended, (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands)



September 30,

2019



June 30,

2019



September 30,

2018



2019



2018































Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





















Net (Loss) Income

$ (69,181)

$ 6,171

$ 49,967

$ (63,749)

$ 162,040 Add:





























Income tax (benefit) provision



(24,221)



2,593



5,506



(21,894)



39,401 Interest expense



8



164



150



261



368 Depreciation and amortization



44,701



42,881



42,993



130,087



120,567 Less:





























Interest income



182



594



783



1,576



1,643 EBITDA

$ (48,875)



51,215



97,833



43,129



320,733 Add:





























Impairment and other charges



71,650



-



-



71,650



- Adjusted EBITDA

$ 22,775

$ 51,215

$ 97,833

$ 114,779

$ 320,733

