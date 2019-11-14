+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.11.2019 23:50:00

RPC, Inc. to Present at the 2019 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RPC Incorporated (NYSE: RES) announced today that it will present at the 2019 Southwest Ideas Investor Conference in Dallas on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time

The presentation will provide a corporate overview, highlight the services RPC provides and discuss the most recently published financial results.  Management's remarks and presentation slides will be available in real time on RPC's investor website, RPC.net and also archived for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets.  RPC's investor website can be found on the Internet at RPC.net.

For information about RPC, Inc. or this press release, please contact:

Ben M. Palmer
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-2140
irdept@rpc.net

Jim Landers
Vice President, Corporate Finance
(404) 321-2162
jlanders@rpc.net

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rpc-inc-to-present-at-the-2019-southwest-ideas-investor-conference-300958896.html

SOURCE RPC, Inc.

