(RTTNews) - Oilfield services provider RPC, Inc. (RES) announced on Wednesday that Chief Executive Officer Ben Palmer would retire after 30 years with the company and would be succeeded by Rob Saltiel.

Saltiel will become president, CEO and a member of the board effective November 20, the company said.

Saltiel most recently served as president and CEO of MRC Global through its merger with DNOW in 2025 and previously held chief executive roles at Key Energy Services and Atwood Oceanics.

Separately, RPC said Executive Chairman Richard Hubbell plans to retire at the end of 2026 after nearly four decades with the company.

Lead Independent Director Patrick Gunning will succeed Hubbell as non-executive chairman effective January 1, 2027, RPC said.

RPC shares were flat at $5.30 after the bell, after ending the regular session down 3.11%.