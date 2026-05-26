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WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453

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26.05.2026 21:59:37

RPG Investment Advisory Opens Centrus Energy Stake Valued at $9 Million, According to Recent SEC Filing

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 14, 2026, RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated a new position in Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)by purchasing 50,460 shares. The quarter-end value of the position stood at $8.76 million, reflecting share price changes through March 31, 2026.This was a new position for RPG Investment Advisory, LLC, now representing 1.06% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets. Top holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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