SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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29.05.2026 17:48:45
RPG Investment Advisory Reduces Peabody Energy Stake, According to Recent SEC Filing
According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 14, 2026, RPG Investment Advisory, LLC reduced its position in Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) by 186,928 shares during the first quarter. The firm’s estimated transaction value was $6.53 million, based on the mean closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the BTU stake decreased by $4.69 million, reflecting both the share sale and price movement.The fund’s BTU stake now represents 1.05% of reportable assets, down from 1.52% the previous quarter.Top holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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