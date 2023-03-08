RPM and Cleveland State University Partner for New Environmental Graduate Education Program and Career Placement

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced a new strategic academic and vocational partnership between RPM and Cleveland State University (CSU). The partnership will provide world-class graduate-level education at discounted rates for three current environmental graduate programs: Master of Arts in Environmental Studies, Master of Science in Environmental Engineering, and Master of Science in Environmental Science. The program will launch with the Fall 2023 academic semester.

The partnership provides a sponsored path of professional development in graduate level environmental coursework for existing RPM EH&S professionals, as well as other operational and technical professionals looking to enhance their knowledge and professional education in the same fields. RPM employees will also be able to take this coursework for continuing education as part of their professional development plan.

In return, RPM and its operating companies will recruit internship candidates and full-time EH&S professionals from CSU’s environmental undergraduate and graduate programs. This partnership will provide valuable internship and career opportunities to these students in their field of study, and a pipeline of qualified EH&S professionals for RPM.

"This strategic partnership with Cleveland State University will truly have a global reach for our associates to increase environmental management skillsets and provide a pathway for current CSU graduate students to potential EH&S employment opportunities within RPM,” stated Lee Bowers, RPM Vice President – Environmental, Health & Safety.

In addition to the existing programs, CSU is developing three new, post-graduate environmental certificate programs in Environmental Management, Environmental Engineering and Environmental Sustainability. Within the next two years, the three new certificate programs will be offered fully online and available to all RPM global EH&S professionals and any other engineering or sustainability professionals interested in these areas of study.

"This partnership is a win-win for RPM and CSU,” stated Dr. Roland Anglin, Dean of CSU’s Levin College of Public Affairs and Education. "RPM will gain access to customized training and educational offerings for its employees. CSU will provide innovative instructional value to a major employer and presence in our region and, in the process, create the foundation for many more industry partnerships.”

