RPM International Inc. Issues 2021 Sustainability Report

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) has issued its 2021 Sustainability Report: Building a Better World. Building a Better World is RPM’s ongoing commitment to building a sustainable future across three pillars: Our Products, Our People and Our Processes, with a strong foundation in governance. The report reviews RPM’s progress toward the three pillars and highlights the company’s sustainability goals and strategy. The report is available at https://www.rpminc.com/sustainability.

Highlights include:

New 2025 sustainability goals

2022 associate survey found 83 percent of respondents have favorable engagement and 88 percent are proud to be a part of RPM

Issued first water stress analysis of all manufacturing locations

Appointment of vice president – compliance and sustainability to lead sustainability efforts

Expansion of associate training and educational opportunities that drive diversity and inclusion

Formation of Building a Better World Oversight Committee

Using 2021 data as a performance measurement base, RPM’s 2025 sustainability goals include:

Reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions from RPM facilities by 20 percent per ton of production

Reduce energy consumed in RPM facilities by 10 percent per ton of production

Reduce waste-to-landfill from RPM facilities by 10 percent per ton of production

Increase recycling at RPM facilities by 20 percent per ton of production

Identify and implement additional opportunities for water reuse and conservation

RPM’s successful completion of the 2020 MAP to Growth Operating Improvement Program included the closure and consolidation of 31 manufacturing facilities and the institution of lean manufacturing disciplines and operating efficiency initiatives. Based on what the company was able to estimate given the limited data available from 2015, compared to 2021 on a per ton of production basis, the approximate reductions were as follows: greenhouse gas emissions by 40%, energy usage by 35%, and waste by 40%.

In September 2021, RPM appointed Tracy D. Crandall to lead the company’s sustainability efforts. As vice president – compliance and sustainability and associate general counsel, Crandall is responsible for the company’s global sustainability and environmental, social and governance initiative – Building a Better World.

"Sustainability is fundamental to who we are at RPM,” stated Frank C. Sullivan, Chairman and CEO of RPM International. "We are committed to being good corporate stewards with our products, for our people, and for the environment. This commitment is supported by a foundation built upon our values of transparency, trust and respect. Tracy’s enthusiastic leadership of RPM’s Building a Better World initiative will guide us along this journey and help us prioritize the areas where we can make the biggest impact.”

