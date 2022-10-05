Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.10.2022 13:01:46

RPM International Q1 Results Top Estimate; Guides Q2 Sales

(RTTNews) - RPM International, Inc. (RPM) reported Wednesday that net income attributable to RPM for the first quarter grew to $169.01 million or $1.31 per share from $134.58 million or $1.04 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding special items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $1.47 per share, compared to $1.08 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter increased 17.1 percent to $1.93 billion from $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.33 per share on net sales of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company now projects consolidated sales growth of 9 to 12 percent and consolidated adjusted EBIT growth of 30 to 40 percent. The Street is looking for net sales of $1.79 billion for the quarter.

